Houston Rodeo Announces Star-Studded 2017 Lineup, Including Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, FGL, ZBB, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton & More

Running from March 7–26—yes, 20 days—Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest rodeo and livestock exhibitions in the world. Rodeo Houston features a carnival, a bar-b-que contest, 10K race and some of the best live entertainment in the country. The event pulled in almost 2.5 million attendees during last year’s festivities and…More

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

