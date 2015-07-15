Meet the cast: Ty, Kelly, & Chuck!… More
Sturgill Simpson continued his momentum-generating 2016—one that saw him drop a Billboard No. 1 album and earn two Grammy nominations—by performing as the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2017. After opening his SNL gig with a brassy performance of “Keep It Between the Lines,” Sturgill capped his stint with a guitar-smashing rendition…… More
“Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” singer Toby Keith has added his name to the list of artists who will perform during next week’s inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump. Toby will perform at Trump’s Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, along with “God Bless the…… More
You may know Lennon and Maisy Stella as the girls who portray Rayna James’ (Connie Britton) daughters on the hit TV show Nashville, but the real-life siblings also have a passion for music. Born in Ontario, Canada, to musical parents Brad and MaryLynne—Canadian country music duo The Stellas—Lennon and Maisy have been singing all of…… More
Zac Brown Band announced today (Jan. 13) that it will kick off a 40-plus-date Welcome Home Tour on May 12 in their hometown of Atlanta. During the six-month trek across North America, the troupe will make stops in Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Tampa and Los Angeles, among others. “We’re looking forward to heading back on…… More
Sun-loving, beach-bummin’ Billy Currington announced his new Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour today (Jan. 13). Billy will visit more than 20 cities during the tour, including stops in Houston, Philadelphia, New York and Atlanta. Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour (more dates to be announced) March 9 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera…… More
The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…
It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes. .
To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song. The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”, then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…
This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!
These 2 girls tried to eat the “world’s hottest pepper”…it did not end well. *warning, bad language