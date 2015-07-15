There is no custom code to display.

There is no custom code to display.

Top Stories

Download the FREE Mobile App

Download the FREE Mobile App

Say hello to your brand new 107.9 NASH ICON app! No registration required! Check out the features below: Interactive ticker tape on main screen with station information and local news Enhanced menu options galore Ability to load and view station’s program schedule in your local time zone Portrait style lay-out to accommodate speaker and docking stations…More

Sweet Deals

Sweet Deals

We've got Sweet Deals from your favorite places around townMore

Nash Country Daily

Lennon & Maisy of “Nashville” Cover Coldplay’s “Up and Up” [Listen]

Lennon & Maisy of “Nashville” Cover Coldplay’s “Up and Up” [Listen]

You may know Lennon and Maisy Stella as the girls who portray Rayna James’ (Connie Britton) daughters on the hit TV show Nashville, but the real-life siblings also have a passion for music. Born in Ontario, Canada, to musical parents Brad and MaryLynne—Canadian country music duo The Stellas—Lennon and Maisy have been singing all of…More

Zac Brown Band Announces “Welcome Home Tour”—New Album Drops May 12

Zac Brown Band Announces “Welcome Home Tour”—New Album Drops May 12

Zac Brown Band announced today (Jan. 13) that it will kick off a 40-plus-date Welcome Home Tour on May 12 in their hometown of Atlanta. During the six-month trek across North America, the troupe will make stops in Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Tampa and Los Angeles, among others. “We’re looking forward to heading back on…More

Billy Currington Announces “Stay Up ’Til the Sun” Tour

Billy Currington Announces “Stay Up ’Til the Sun” Tour

Sun-loving, beach-bummin’ Billy Currington announced his new Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour today (Jan. 13). Billy will visit more than 20 cities during the tour, including stops in Houston, Philadelphia, New York and Atlanta. Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour (more dates to be announced) March 9 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera…More

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines