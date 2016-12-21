Sturgill Simpson Gets “Saturday Night Live” Gig. Who the Hell Cares? We Do

Posted on

Sturgill Simpson is starting off 2017 with a bang.

Sturgill capped his banner year—one that saw him drop a Billboard No. 1 album and earn two Grammy nominations—with the announcement that he will be the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2017. He is slated to appear on the January 14 episode as Felicity Jones hosts.

In the past two years, a handful of country stars have performed on SNL, including Blake Shelton (January 2015), Zac Brown Band (March 2015), Chris Stapleton (January 2016), Margo Price (April 2016) and Maren Morris (December 2016).

After SNL, Sturgill will gear up for the Grammys on February 12, where his album, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, is nominated for Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year.

 

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines