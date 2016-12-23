“Nash Country Daily” Readers Vote Blake Shelton’s “If I’m Honest” the Best Country Album of 2016

Posted on

It turns out, honesty is the best policy, at least when it comes to the best country album of 2016.

Nash Country Daily nominated 10 albums, and then we asked you—our readers—to vote for the best country album of 2016. And vote you did.

After casting thousands of ballots, one album reigned supreme: Blake Shelton’s If I’m Honest, which garnered 50 percent of the vote.

If I’m Honest, Blake’s 10th studio album, dropped in May and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The album has also produced three Top 10 singles, including “Came Here to Forget,” which reached No. 1.

Rounding out the Top 5 in our Best Album Vote: Keith Urban’s Ripcord (16%), Miranda Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings (14%), Brandy Clark’s Big Day in a Small Town (7%) and Loretta Lynn’s Full Circle (4%).

Thanks for voting and don’t forget to vote for NCD’s Best Single of 2016 now.

nash-country-daily-reader-poll-best-country-album-2016-chart-final

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines