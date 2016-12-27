Watch Randy Travis Surprise a Texas Police Officer With a New Gibson Guitar for Christmas

Posted on

Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, had a special Christmas surprise for Gainesville, Texas, police officer Keith Bartlett, who lost his home and most of his possessions—including his prized Gibson guitar—in a house fire on Dec. 12.

Randy and Mary, who met Keith a few years earlier when he responded to a theft at their property, surprised Keith by showing up at the police station on Christmas Day with a brand-new Gibson guitar.

“I just know how important music is and what therapy it is, especially at a time like this,” Mary said to Dallas/Fort Worth’s NBC TV affiliate.

“‘Surprised’ isn’t even the word for it,” Keith said. “These are amazing people.”

After presenting Keith with the guitar, which Gibson donated, Randy and Mary stuck around the station and visited with officers while Keith picked his new present. Watch a video of the Christmas Day surprise below.

randy-travis-gives-police-officer-gibson-guitar-for-christmas-video

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines