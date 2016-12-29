Exclusive Premiere: Watch Old Crow Medicine Show’s Dance-Inducing Performance of “My Bones Gonna Rise Again” on the Grand Ole Opry

Posted on

For the seventh time in eight years, Old Crow Medicine Show will close out the calendar with a New Year’s Eve performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Saturday night (Dec. 31).

The annual performance, which is once again sold out, has become a NYE tradition for fans of the old-timey string band.

In celebration of Old Crow’s return to the Ryman stage, NCD is premiering a video of the band’s performance of “My Bones Gonna Rise Again” from the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 29. The traditional-sounding tune originally appeared on Old Crow’s 2002 EP, The Webcor Sessions.

Check out the video of “My Bones Gonna Rise Again” below as mandolin player Cory Yount leads the vocals and displays some pretty impressive flatfooted mountain dancing.

 

Video courtesy of the Grand Ole Opry

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines