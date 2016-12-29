Trisha Yearwood’s Cover of “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” Was Supposed to Be a Duet With Garth Brooks . . . But He Didn’t Like the Sound of That

Posted on

Now that another Christmas has come and gone, we can all start making plans for New Year’s Eve. That’s exactly what Trisha Yearwood is asking about in the song “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” from her Christmas duets album, Christmas Together, with husband Garth Brooks.

“Maybe it’s much too early in the game / Ah, but I thought I’d ask you just the same / What are you doing New Year’s, New Year’s Eve?” Trisha sings in the first verse.

The husband-and-wife duo was set up in the studio, ready to record the song together. But Garth seemed to have a different idea of how the song should sound after he heard his wife belt out the beginning of The Orioles cover.

“It was supposed to be a duet,” Trisha explains.

“I said ‘Screw that,'” Garth interjects. “After I heard the first verse, I just walked. I walked out that door while these guys are cutting it. [Trisha] sees I’m not at the mic, so she just continues singing. From start to finish, that scratch vocal—the vocal that you put down while the band is cutting the song—I said, ‘Please, do not touch that. Please do not try and make it better.’”

“What’s interesting to me about that is that I wanted to do it again, you know,” Trisha continues about the recording. “I wanted to sing it again. And [Garth] said, ‘No, remember how like Ella Fitzgerald just kinda threw ’em up there?’ He said, ‘Just leave it. Just leave it. Don’t fix it.’ And so it ended up being the record, and I ended up actually falling in love with it.”

As did we. Listen as Trisha belts out “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” on CMA Country Christmas.

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines