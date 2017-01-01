Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan Are Engaged

Posted on

Congratulations are in order for Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan. The couple announced their engagement Friday (Dec. 30) via Twitter.

Jennifer and William’s announcement comes on the heels of both Kacey Musgraves  and Kelsea Ballerini’s engagements revealed to all on Christmas Day.

“Its you and me…Forever @wmmorgan,” Jennifer captioned a photo showing off her ring with her hand on top of his.

That’s definitely a great way to ring in the new year. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia

