Watch Keith Urban (and a Dancing Nicole Kidman) Ring In the New Year With a Medley of Songs by Merle Haggard, Prince, George Michael & More

Keith Urban celebrated New Year’s Eve with a free performance in Nashville on Dec. 31.

Before the guitar dropped (yes, Nashville drops a guitar—eat your heart out NYC), Keith performed a medley of hits in tribute to artists who died in 2016, including George Michael’s “I’m Never Gonna Dance Again,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Glenn Frey of the Eagles’ “Take It Easy,” David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Merle Haggard’s “Mamma Tried” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Check out the performance below, which includes a dancing cameo by Keith’s wife, Nicole Kidman.

 

