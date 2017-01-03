6 Country Artists Earned RIAA-Certified Gold, Platinum or Double-Platinum Singles in 2016, Including Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell & Dan + Shay

Posted on

Recording industry trade organization RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) released its final numbers for 2016—and eight country singles released in 2016 earned gold (500,000 units), platinum (1 million) or double-platinum (2 million) designations for their sales. Interestingly enough, the eight songs came from just six artists/duos: Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell and Jake Owen.

Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y” was the only country song of 2016 to earn double-platinum certification.

Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton were the two artists who had two entries on the list. Dierks’ “Somewhere on a Beach” was designated platinum while his duo with Elle King, “Different for Girls,” earned gold status. Blake’s “She’s Got a Way With Words” and “Came Here to Forget” were both designated gold.

Cole Swindell’s “You Should Be Here” was one of three songs in 2016 to be certified platinum or double-platinum.

Rounding out the list were Dan + Shay’s “From the Ground Up” and Jake Owen’s “American Country Love Song,” which both earned gold designations.

RIAA Double-Platinum Single of 2016
“H.O.L.Y” – Florida Georgia Line

RIAA Platinum Singles of 2016
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
“Somewhere On a Beach” – Dierks Bentley

RIAA Gold Singles of 2016
“She’s Got a Way With Words” – Blake Shelton
“Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton
“Different for Girls” – Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King
“From the Ground Up” – Dan + Shay
“American Country Love Song” – Jake Owen

 

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines