Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” Earns Rare “Billboard” Trifecta

Posted on

Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” earned a rare Billboard trifecta this week. The soulful waltz is simultaneously No. 1 on three Billboard charts: Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs (airplay/sales/streaming) and Country Digital Song Sales. The tripled-up triumph was accomplished twice in 2016 with Thomas Rhett’s “Die a Happy Man” (January) and Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y.” (August).

One of the more traditional songs on Ripcord and the album’s fourth single, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” is a Don Williams-inspired tune written by Steven Lee Olsen, Hillary Lindsey and Clint Lagerberg.

“‘Blue’ is basically a waltz with a doo-wop feel,” said Keith to Nash Country Daily. “Neither really felt right for me, but there was something in this song that I loved. So we programmed this really cool, simple, drum loop that became the rhythmic bones of the song, providing a yin and yang to the minimalist vocal that I wanted to feature.”

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” is Keith’s 21st Billboard Country Airplay No. 1, placing him sixth all-time—since the inception of the chart in 1990—behind Blake Shelton (22), Alan Jackson (24), George Strait (24), Kenny Chesney (27) and Tim McGraw (29).

 

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines