Vacations of the Stars: Maren Morris, Tyler Hubbard, Reba and More Share Their Vacation Photos

Posted on

While most of us are back to work after the beginning of the new year, country stars are making the most of their time off by vacationing in warm-weather locations.

With tours, albums and new music being released in the coming months, some artists are getting their last minute rest and relaxation in before they head back to work and their grueling schedules.

Gary Allan and FGL’s Tyler Hubbard are enjoying time in Hawaii—presumably not together; Maren Morris took off to the Cayman Islands with boyfriend Ryan Hurd; and Randy Houser and his bride, Tatiana, went back to her homeland in Australia.

But that’s not all—Reba, Brett Eldredge, Charles Kelley, Kip Moore, Kelsea Ballerini and Dan+Shay’s Dan Smyers are also sharing their vacation photos with their fans on Instagram. So, as you sit in your office looking at your computer screen, take a minute to enjoy the pics of sun, surf and sand that these stars are gracious enough to share with us.

Breakfast in Maui, wish y'all were here

A video posted by Gary Allan (@garyallanmusic) on

 

Hawaii was a blast 🐠🐟 #divelife

A photo posted by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on

 

Not interested in leaving. 📷: @ryanhurd

A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

 

Ok I can't. 🔥 as phuck.

A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

 

 

Xmas in Florida. 75 and sunny. Crazy!

A video posted by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on

 

Comin in hot…like a seagull…fresh and singin a new tune🌴 📷-@ashleighkwirtz

A photo posted by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

 

Leg day. 🏋

A video posted by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) on

 

Early mornings rt here are tough to beat

A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on

 

Newcastle. No, I didn't surf. Via the lack of coordination and bullshark presence.

A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

 

It's on!!! @rednecksocialclub @koolfish12lbs @ricabo1

A photo posted by Jon Wolfe (@jonwolfecountry) on

 

Brothers

A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on

 

And then there’s Reba, who opted to vacation in the cold temperatures of Aspen as opposed to the warm waters of the Caribbean. That’s our girl, doing her own thing.

Love the snow:)

A photo posted by Reba (@reba) on

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines