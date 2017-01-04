Watch William Michael Morgan’s National TV Debut as He Performs “I Met a Girl” on “Today”

Posted on

Fresh off of his December 30 engagement to Jennifer Wayne, William Michael Morgan headed to New York City to make his national television debut on the Today show.

William performed his Billboard Top 5 hit, “I Met a Girl”—a tune written by Sam Hunt, Trevor Rosen and Shane McAnally—which was the lead single from his 2016 debut album, Vinyl.

“It’s such a pleasure [to be here], I’m a huge fan of yours, thank you so much for having me on here,” said William Michael to Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “We were lucky enough to have our first [Mediabase] number one song in 2016. It’s been such a great year for us. I’m going to sing my very first song, my very first number one. It’s a song called ‘I Met a Girl.’”

Check out the performance below.

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines