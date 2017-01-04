Why Is Willie Nelson So Happy? Because He Got the Dopest Christmas Sweater Ever From Snoop Dogg

Longtime marijuana posterboy Willie Nelson got the dopest Christmas present ever from another like-minded weed enthusiast. Snoop Dogg sent the country music icon a cannabis-inspired Xmas sweater, which was adorned with a marijuana leaf, stars, and the phrase “Smoke Weed Everyday.” Willie posted a pic of the sweater on Twitter with the caption “Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater.”

The 83-year-old country music legend celebrated the launch of Willie’s Reserve, a premium marijuana brand, in 2016.

“I’ve smoked enough and I want to give back,” Willie said in a press release. “Now that legalization is spreading across the country, there’s a great opportunity to build a company that can help a lot of people. I hope it gives social justice to those who are incarcerated for doing what we’re now doing legally. I am also committed to have our crops farmed in an environmentally responsible way; to revitalize small farms and to grow it as clean as possible. So far, I’ve really enjoyed meeting with the best growers.”

