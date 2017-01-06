Kacey Musgraves Lends Her Voice to Original Song, “Moonshine,” for Ben Affleck Feature Film, “Live By Night.”

Posted on

Kacey Musgraves joined forces with Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance to create the original song, “Moonshine,” for an upcoming Ben Affleck film, Live By Night.

Live By Night, which stars Ben, Elle Fanning, Brenden Gleeson, Sienna Miller, Chris Messina and Zoe Saldana, is a crime drama based on the 2012 book of the same name. The movie follows Joe Coughlin, the son of a Boston police officer, who moves to Ybor city in Florida and becomes a bootlegger and eventually a gangster.

Kacey and Foy sat down together to discuss the track, which is produced by Blake Mills (John Legend, Alabama Shakes), as well as the creation of the song and how the film inspired the tune.

“Kacey got involved when we wanted to have a female voice on there because there are a couple of really strong female characters in the film,” Foy said in the video.

“When I first heard the song ‘Moonshine’ I got a really fun Southern vibe from it and I thought that it would be kind of a fun challenge for me to figure out how to mix in my own flavor and my own bits of harmony to the song,” Kacey said.

Check out the making of “Moonshine” with Foy and Kacey.

For more on the film, watch the Live By Night trailer.

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines