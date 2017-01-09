Carrie Underwood Shines at the 74th Annual Golden Globes, Keith Urban Looks Dapper

It may have been a night to celebrate film and television, but country music was still represented at the 74th annual Golden Globes last night (Jan. 9) as Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban were in the house.

Carrie was dressed in a pink form-fitting Iris Serban gown with rose-shaped ruffles on the upper portion of her dress. E! News labeled her as one of the worst dressed on the carpet, but we’ll let you decide.

“I flew in late last night and we got to try on dresses and I just loved this one from the start,” Carrie told Ryan Seacrest on the star-studded red carpet. “It just makes me feel girly.”

Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal
Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

The “Church Bells” singer was on hand this year to present two awards with pop star Sting—Best Original Song, won by Justin Hurwitz for “City Of Stars” from the film La La Land and Best Original Score, won by Justin Hurwitz for the movie La La Land.

Carrie is no stranger to the Golden Globes or the Best Original Song category—she was nominated in 2010 for Best Original Song for co-writing “There’s a Place for Us” from the film Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Also making an appearance at the Globes—in support of his beautiful wife Nicole Kidman—was Keith Urban, looking very handsome in his fitted tuxedo. Nicole was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work the film Lion, about a 5-year-old Indian boy who gets lost on a train in Calcutta and is adopted by an Australian couple. After many years the grown boy begins his search for the family he lost.

Unfortunately, Nicole did not take home the golden globe statuette, it instead went to Viola Davis for the movie Fences.

Headlines