Maddie & Tae Auctioning Signed Guitars to Help Raise Money for the Families of Dead Texas Duck Hunters

Posted on

Three men from South Texas were found dead on Saturday (Jan. 7) after setting out on a duck hunting expedition the day before. The three men—identified as Spencer Hall, 19, Starett Burk, 25, and Christian Ruckman, 18—went missing after launching their 17-foot boat near Caracahua Bay. The case is still under investigation, but officials said that they have not discovered any signs of foul play.

The close-to-home story caught the attention of Texas native Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae, who told CBS Houston affiliate KHOU, “Me and my dad, we went duck hunting in that area on Christmas Eve. It could have been anyone of us.”

To help raise money for the families of the deceased men, Maddie & Tae are auctioning off three signed guitars that each come with two tickets to their Feb. 11 show in Houston and an autographed picture. You can bid on the packages through Facebook (info is below). Bidding ends on Jan. 20. A GoFundMe page has also been set up with a goal of $5,000.

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines