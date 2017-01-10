Dierks Bentley Set to Open His Third Whiskey Row Restaurant in February

Dierks Bentley will open his third Whiskey Row restaurant on Feb. 27 in Gilbert, Ariz., joining previous locations in Tempe and Scottsdale, Ariz.

The new location will include a 4,600-square-foot outdoor patio with space for cornhole and table tennis as well as a large indoor dance floor and stage. The venue will host live music on the weekends.

“When we opened our first Whiskey Row three years ago, I never would have guessed we’d be three bars in, in three years,” said Dierks. “The Riot [Hospitality] Group and I have spent a lot of time making sure each Whiskey Row is our version of the perfect place to listen to music, watch a game or grab some great food and drinks. The vibe is really unique and special, and it’s awesome to see so many people enjoying themselves at Whiskey Row.”

According to Dierks’ Whiskey Row website, he has additional plans to open a Whiskey Row on Nashville’s Lower Broadway in “early 2017,” which would mark the concept’s debut outside of Dierks’ home state of Arizona.

Headlines