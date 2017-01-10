Seeing Kip Moore Vacation Shirtless Is the Best Way to Kick Off the New Year

When Kip Moore decided to take time off from his country music career because he needed a break, many of his fans were disappointed. But fear not, thanks to social media we still get to stay connected to the hunky singer.

Kip has been staying active by posting pictures from his “break” on Instagram, as he travels through warm weather climates. The interesting thing about these posts is that the “Running For You” singer keeps showing up shirtless—and that’s a good thing. Kip’s well-sculpted body is something to be admired and enjoyed by the masses.

So, as most of the country goes to work bundled up through the cold-weather months, we can take some time out to live vicariously through Kip while he continues to enjoy his time off and we wait for him to return to the stage.

Fans can look forward to seeing Kip, in person, at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City on March 3, where he is scheduled to perform. Just one suggestion for the the well-toned singer. Bring the camera in a littler closer. Enjoy!

A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on

 

Early mornings rt here are tough to beat

A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on

 

Scanning the break at Flemings.. @omnificlife

A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on

 

 

Sketchville..

A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on

 

Cruised about 3 miles out..feel pretty insignificantly small out here in the best possible way

A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on

 

Headlines