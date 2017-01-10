Watch High Valley Perform “Make You Mine” on the “Today Show”

Brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel of High Valley stopped by the Today Show this morning (Jan. 10) to make their national television debut. The Canadian duo performed their single “Make You Mine,” which is currently No. 23 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The song actually helped the brothers land a record deal with Warner Brothers in 2015.

“When we were working on ‘Make You Mine’—that was before we had a record deal or anything—thankfully, the song caught enough action on YouTube and on iTunes that all of a sudden record labels got interested,” said Brad to Nash Country Daily. “What we loved so much about Warner Brothers, when they signed us, is they said, ‘Hey, we don’t want you guys to change anything . . . We want “Make You Mine” to be the first single.’ We were overjoyed. You hear all these horror stories of bands signing record deals and all of the sudden losing all control and we have had the exact opposite. We’ve always tried to give our fans a lot of control, and thankfully, Warner Brothers thought that was the smartest way to do it, and they’ve allowed us to keep doing that.”

Watch High Valley’s Today Show performance of “Make You Mine” below.