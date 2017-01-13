Jason Aldean Launches New 33-City “They Don’t Know Tour” With Chris Young & Kane Brown

Posted on

Jason Aldean announced today (Jan. 13) that he’ll be heading back out on the road in April with the launch of his new They Don’t Know Tour. The 33-city tour kicks off on April 27 in Toledo, Ohio, and makes stops in Chicago, Toronto, St. Louis, Tampa, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles and San Diego, among others.

Joining the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year on the trek will be former tourmate Chris Young as well as Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver.

“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” said Jason. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done. It’ll be cool to have Chris back out with us and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up.”

Tickets for the first dates will be available beginning Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m. on JasonAldean.com and LiveNation.com.

Jason Aldean They Don’t Know Tour (Cities With Partial Date List)

Month Date Location
April 27 Toledo, OH

April 28 Ft Wayne, IN

TBD Green Bay, WI

TBD Charleston, WV

TBD Cleveland, OH

TBD Chicago, IL

May 18 Providence, RI

May 19 Uncasville, CT

May 20 Uncasville, CT

TBD Toronto, ON

TBD Darien Center, NY

TBD Wantagh, NY

TBD Charlotte, NC

TBD Indianapolis, IN

TBD St. Louis, MO

TBD Cincinnati, OH

TBD Birmingham, AL

TBD Jacksonville, FL

TBD Tampa, FL

TBD W.Palm Beach, FL

TBD Philadelphia, PA

TBD Washington, DC

TBD Virginia Beach, VA

TBD Raleigh, NC

TBD Holmdel, NJ

TBD Salt Lake City, UT

TBD Denver, CO

TBD Albuquerque, NM

TBD Spokane, WA

TBD Sacramento, CA

TBD Mtn. View, CA

TBD Los Angeles, CA

TBD San Diego, CA

TBD Anaheim, CA

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines