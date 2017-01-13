New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit Will Feature Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Buddy Miller & More

In the final revelation of its week-long rollout of new exhibits in 2017, the Country Music Hall of Fame announced today (Jan. 13) that its new American Currents exhibit will open on March 17, 2017, and run though March 2018.

The exhibit will provide an annual up-to-date snapshot of the state of country music, featuring Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Buddy Miller, Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and more.

Earlier this week, the Hall of Fame announced upcoming exhibits for Jason Aldean, Shania Twain, Loretta Lynn and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

