Watch Dierks Bentley Take His Annual Lake Jump in 36-Degree Water

Posted on

After 15 years of jumping into frigid lakes, it just wouldn’t be a new year unless Dierks Bentley made his annual ice-cold plunge. Although he was almost two weeks late this year, Dierks kept his tradition alive and stepped right into a 36-degree lake in the middle of January.

“I’m a little a little late, I’m about 13 days late for it,” Dierks says in the video. “But I’m very superstitious, I can’t miss this we’ve done it every year for 15 years. I’m here by myself. To make up for the fact that I’m late I’m going to try and do one minute for every day I’m late. I’m going for 13 minutes, which is crazy, usually we do like 13 seconds. But I feel like I gotta make good on missing the lake jump. I just checked the temperature, it’s 36 degrees. It’s really cold. So, here it goes.”

The “Drunk on a Plane” singer, who is usually joined by a bunch of friends, kicks off every year by jumping into a freezing cold lake in Nashville. Why? To wash off the old and breathe in the new, of course. But because Dierks was late this year, he had to go in solo, and to make up for his tardiness he stayed in much longer than past years.

Keep in mind the water is a frigid 36 degrees and even a short time in that temperature could hurt someone, but 13 minutes . . . insane. However, Dierks keeps his word, even plunging underwater at one point.

Watch as Dierks braves the frigid water.

Blogs

The CMAs In Tweets

The CMAs In Tweets

The stars of country music were out for the 50th Annual CMAs and the were tweeting all night long. Here are some of the highlights. Martina McBride was thrilled to pay tribute to Dolly Parton: Thomas Rhett celebrated with his wife: Cam loved the Beyonce/Dixie Chicks collaboration: Carrie Underwood hangin’ out after tearing up the…

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat

It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Vol and Dawg fans over the weekend. This Tennessee fan could only come up with a few words when celebrating the last second “Hail Mary”. Vol Fan Goes Crazy Meanwhile, this Georgia fan went from thrilled to depressed in about 2 minutes.   .

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

The #ForeverCountry Video Is Amazing!

To celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards, 30 country superstars teamed up for this once in a lifetime song.  The song starts with John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”,  then moves into Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” before wrapping up with Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Stars from all generations…

UGA Fan vs. Window

UGA Fan vs. Window

This Georgia fan was a bit excited by the last minute victory against Missouri. I assume he has a good renters insurance policy. OUCH!

Headlines