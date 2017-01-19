Did You Forget to Watch Josh Abbott Band Perform “Amnesia” on “Conan” Last Night? Don’t Worry, We’ve Got Ya Covered

Josh Abbott Band made a West Coast trek to Burbank, Calif., last night (Jan. 18) to perform their single, “Amnesia,” on Conan.

The tune, which was written by Josh, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, delves into the topic of trying to forget a love gone wrong, and it is featured on JAB’s 2015 album, Front Row Seat.

Watch Josh Abbott Band’s performance of “Amnesia” on Conan.

Josh Abbott Band Tour Dates

Jan. 20-21 – Denver, CO – Grizzly Rose
Jan. 25 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Jan. 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre – Studio B
Jan. 27 – Springfield, IL – Boondocks
Jan. 28 – Rosemont, IL – Joe’s Live
Feb. 3 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino
Feb. 10 – San Antonio, TX – Cowboys Dance Hall
Feb. 11 – Donna, TX – Chisholm Trail Festival
Feb. 17 – College Station, TX – TBD
Feb. 25 – El Paso, TX – Texas Country Music Festival
March 1 – Boston, MA – TBD
March 2 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
March 3 – Washington, DC -TBD
March 4 – New York City, NY -TBD
March 8 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
March 9 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
March 10 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon
March 11 – Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo
March 15 – Seattle, WA – The Croccodile
March 17 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
March 18 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
March 22 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
March 23 – Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace
March 24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
March 26 – Anaheim, CA – The Parish House of Blues Anaheim

