Watch Justin Moore’s Colorful New Video for “Somebody Else Will”

Justin Moore may have traded in the traditional country setting for a psychedelic club atmosphere in his new video for “Somebody Else Will,” but he didn’t trade in his signature cowboy hat for the shoot.

When Justin was looking to do something a little different for his current video, he called on friend and director Shane Drake to take the helm.

“Shane and I have worked together a lot throughout my career,” said Justin. “He always does a great job of getting shots of me that portray the music and that’s a talent.”

Shane was set on bringing the words of the song to life for the latest project. “Cause somebody else will / If I don’t walk up and ask you your name / Right now, offer to buy you a drink / Sit down and tell you your looks could kill / Somebody else will,” sings Justin in the chorus.

“This song is super freaking cool and for this shoot day I really wanted to match that with the visuals. We are in a VIP underground club that has a futuristic/neon/Blade Runner vibe, which you don’t typical associate with country.”

“‘Somebody Else Will’ is, I think, an example of one of the moments where on the Kinda Don’t Care album, we kinda step outside of our comfort zone,” Justin says in the behind-the-scenes video. “It’s a little bit different for us. I’ve talked about, with this particular album, wanting to take a step maybe that we haven’t yet in our career—with the music that we recorded for it—and this is one of those songs that hopefully allows us to do that.”

With that said, you can check out Justin’s new video for “Somebody Else Will.”

 

