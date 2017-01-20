Justin Moore and Wife Kate Expecting Baby Number 4

It was just a week ago that Justin Moore expanded his family by two, when he added two Great Danes, Johnny and June, to his household. Now, the singer is again announcing that his family will grow even bigger—and not because of animals. Justin and his wife, Kate, are expecting their fourth child.

Justin took to his Instagram account to let fans know about the news.

“Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again,” Justin posted to his Instagram. “No more dogs, thankfully! Haha. We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our fourth child in June. To have the opportunity to become parents again is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for. We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl. Our three daughters are super excited, as are we.”

The new baby will be joining older sisters Ella, 6, Kennedy, 5, and Rebecca, 2. Perhaps Justin’s fourth child will be a little boy, making the odds of him winning an argument just a little better. Congratulations to Justin and his growing family.

Photo by Kristin Hollensworth/BMLG

